Local DFW News

Tupac’s Movie Maybe Finally Be On The Way

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The wait maybe finally over when it comes to the true chronological order of the rise of Tupac. Dear Mama the bio

has been written & directed  by a Staci Robinson . According reliable sources Staci had the honor to know Tupac as a teen.  Prior

Related Stories

to passing in 2016, Afeni Shakur gave Staci Robinson full permission to take on this precious project. After viewing the trailer to the documentary on

FX you can easily see new Tupac content you’ve never seen . Rumors are close to concrete that viewers will learn about unpublished lyrics, letters,

and even conversations with loved ones.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

Tupac

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close