Tupac’s Movie Maybe Finally Be On The Way

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The wait maybe finally over when it comes to the true chronological order of the rise of Tupac. Dear Mama the bio

has been written & directed by a Staci Robinson . According reliable sources Staci had the honor to know Tupac as a teen. Prior

to passing in 2016, Afeni Shakur gave Staci Robinson full permission to take on this precious project. After viewing the trailer to the documentary on

FX you can easily see new Tupac content you’ve never seen . Rumors are close to concrete that viewers will learn about unpublished lyrics, letters,

and even conversations with loved ones.