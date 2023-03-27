Local DFW News

Dallas Mavericks Speak On The Slow Winning Momentum

Published on March 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Its been a quite a “interesting” season for our 2023 Dallas Mavericks. Press play and hear for yourself the real inside

scoop on the current situation and energy that gonna be needed to secure us some sort of win streak towards the Playoffs.

Check out the official press conference from the Mavericks including head coach Jason Kidd, and the even the newest addition Kyre Irving. 

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

basket ball Mavericks Mavs

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close