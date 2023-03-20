Glorilla Live Wit Lil Durk

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It looks and sounds like Memphis & Chicago stars Glorilla, and Durk may have a little something something on the way. Press play to peep out
the energy and vibes. Sounds like a potential song tease, courtesy of her record label. Networking your net worth in real time, looks like this from a
musical artist perspective. Durk seems to have a female fan fan in his family excited to get in Glo’s presence.
-
Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH]
-
Bad Weather Headed Towards DFW: Live Weather Radar
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Breaking: Two Students Shot, One In Custody After Lamar HS Shooting
-
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
2 Pac Maybe Still Alive After Fans Get New Music