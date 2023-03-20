DFW

Glorilla Live Wit Lil Durk

Published on March 20, 2023
The Beat DFW Daily Video
It looks and sounds like Memphis & Chicago stars Glorilla, and Durk may have a little something something on the way. Press play to peep out

the energy and vibes. Sounds like a potential song tease, courtesy of her record label. Networking your net worth in real time, looks like this from a

musical artist perspective. Durk seems to have a female fan fan in his family excited to get in Glo’s presence.

