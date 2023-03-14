HomeLocal DFW News

Texas Rent Relief is Back

With the economy slamming Americans, Texas is stepping in to support its residents by offering rent relief for a limited time. The Texas Rent Relief Program, which started in 2021, appropriated $2.1 billion to help Texans pay rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included past due balances.

Today they are accepting new applications through March 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CT. According to their website, the program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic, and are accepting past applicants and new users to apply. If your residence is privately owned, your landlord also needs to fill some information out. The site also provides Eviction Prevention Resources and updates for over 30 Texas Cities and Counties.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT TEXAS RENT RELIEF WEBSITE 

Tenants who are unable to access their existing online application may call the call center for assistance, and documentation related to existing applications may be accepted by postal mail at the following address.

Postal Mail:

Texas Rent Relief Program

P.O. Box 580314

Houston, TX 77258

For More Information:

1-833-9TX-RENT • 1-833-989-7368

Monday-Friday • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST • Help is available in multiple languages.

