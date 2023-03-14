Texas Rent Relief is Back

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

With the economy slamming Americans, Texas is stepping in to support its residents by offering rent relief for a limited time. The Texas Rent Relief Program, which started in 2021, appropriated $2.1 billion to help Texans pay rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included past due balances.

Today they are accepting new applications through March 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CT. According to their website, the program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic, and are accepting past applicants and new users to apply. If your residence is privately owned, your landlord also needs to fill some information out. The site also provides Eviction Prevention Resources and updates for over 30 Texas Cities and Counties.

Tenants who are unable to access their existing online application may call the call center for assistance, and documentation related to existing applications may be accepted by postal mail at the following address.

Postal Mail:

Texas Rent Relief Program

P.O. Box 580314

Houston, TX 77258

For More Information:

1-833-9TX-RENT • 1-833-989-7368

Monday-Friday • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST • Help is available in multiple languages.

