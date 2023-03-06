This summer, Farmers Branch Will Debut a Glow-In-The-Dark Playground.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This summer, the city of Farmers Branch will unveil a playground that has been described as “unparalleled” in its design.

The new playground, which will be placed at Oran Good Park in close proximity to the intersection of Josey Lane and Valley View Lane, will be called Joya and has been given the moniker of the “crown jewel of playgrounds.” The word “diamond” translates to “joya” in Spanish.

The opening of this park which is scheduled for the summer of this year, is being billed as an all-inclusive, glow-in-the-dark play area that will be entertaining both during the day and at night.

According to the city, the location will include a primary playground that is 18,000 square feet in size as well as a tot playground that is 7,000 square feet in size.