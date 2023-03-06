HomeLocal DFW News

This summer, Farmers Branch Will Debut a Glow-In-The-Dark Playground.

Oran Good Park in Farmers Branch is getting the "crown jewel of playgrounds" designation.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
3d render, abstract geometric neon background with glowing square frame. Laser linear shape inside the dark tunnel

Source: wacomka / Getty

This summer, the city of Farmers Branch will unveil a playground that has been described as “unparalleled” in its design.

The new playground, which will be placed at Oran Good Park in close proximity to the intersection of Josey Lane and Valley View Lane, will be called Joya and has been given the moniker of the “crown jewel of playgrounds.” The word “diamond” translates to “joya” in Spanish.

The opening of this park which is scheduled for the summer of this year, is being billed as an all-inclusive, glow-in-the-dark play area that will be entertaining both during the day and at night.

According to the city, the location will include a primary playground that is 18,000 square feet in size as well as a tot playground that is 7,000 square feet in size.

A 27-foot sphere with six levels of climbing, swings and slides, an obstacle course, and a zip line with dynamic lights are the primary elements of the playground. LED lights are going to be used to illuminate a significant portion of this area.
Children from the ages of two to five will be able to use the fenced-in and gated tot playground that features play sections that are illuminated by plenty of lighting.
In November of 2021, the Joya was given the go-ahead. It will be supported through a grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife in the amount of $750,000 and a grant from the federal American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $4 million.
The city has not yet disclosed the times during which the park will be accessible to the public, but officials have stated that they intend to make the area accessible for a longer period of time.

 

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close