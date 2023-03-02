HomeLocal DFW News

They New $400 Dollar Hustle Goes Viral

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just when you thought inflation was through the roof, and no help insight. Boom Houston Texas may have saved the economy. Check out

Slim Thug giving us a update to the latest home hustle he was hit with. Beyonce may have changed the game with the concert ticket prizes. Now

she’s influenced entrepreneur’s to charge a bigger price than fair.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce hustle slim thug Texas

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close