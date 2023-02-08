Lebron James Officially Makes Black History

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Last night Black History was made as Lebron James became the NBA’s leading scorer with 38,390 points! Since becoming the NBA’s 2003 #1 Draft Pick, Lebron has remained focused on becoming one of the greatest basketball players in the world. Many of his celebrity friends attended the game in support like LL Cool J, Denzel Washington, Floyd Mayweather, and Jay-Z! With only 20 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of the Lakers versus Thunder game, Lebron hit a fadeaway shot for 2 to set the new record!

The game completely stopped to celebrate and honor the ‘King’ while he gathered his emotions. He was joined on court by his wife Savannah, and three children Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. During his speech, James thanked family and friends who had been supporting him throughout his journey. However, towards the end of his monologue, he slipped an F-bomb live on national TV, which cost him a $15,000 fine according to ESPN.

The Lakers ended up losing the game 133-130, but Lebron was still happy for his major accomplishment. He also had his eye set on the next record breakers, which he hopes to be his sons 18 year old Bronny who was recently named a McDonald All American, and 15 year old Bryce who Lebron said when he was only 11 years old was the “best shooting in this household for sure!”

One of the highlights of the night was Nike founder Phil Knight in the stands watching Lebron take the record breaking shot-with no phone. It’s been 40 years since someone got close to replacing the number one spot, so of course all cameras were on James to capture the historic moment. Knight on the other hand, decided to take it all in without the technology. After the game, he met with Lebron in the tunnel and reminded him just how proud he was.

James is now top the NBA’s greatest players along with Kareem Abdul Jabaar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony, and Moses Malone. This new milestone is only fitting with his other major accomplishments including having the most All-NBA First Team selections (13), winning Multiple MVP Awards, and being the Youngest player to reach every round milestone in points.

