Reunion Radio Rewind

In honor of Black History Month, Big Bink takes us down the 97.9 the Beat memory lane with some of his biggest interviews! In 2008, Lil Wayne stopped by to give his Top 5 rappers that he would put on his basketball team! See below!

Before they blew up for their famous “I Just Got Hit” jingle, Justin Martin and David Godsey pulled up to The Beat in 2010 and spoke about their new business venture and  focus on community!

Fast forward to 2019, Texas superstar Beatking got a DM from Drake asking him about his single “Then Leave.” Beatking spills all the inside scoop on their budding relationship and how they became homeboys til this day!

Check out Reunion Radio Every Sunday 5-7 PM with Big Bink and DJ TDK | Follow Us on IG @djbigbink  @djtdkdallas

