Reunion Radio Rewind

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

In honor of Black History Month, Big Bink takes us down the 97.9 the Beat memory lane with some of his biggest interviews! In 2008, Lil Wayne stopped by to give his Top 5 rappers that he would put on his basketball team! See below!

Before they blew up for their famous “I Just Got Hit” jingle, Justin Martin and David Godsey pulled up to The Beat in 2010 and spoke about their new business venture and focus on community!

Fast forward to 2019, Texas superstar Beatking got a DM from Drake asking him about his single “Then Leave.” Beatking spills all the inside scoop on their budding relationship and how they became homeboys til this day!

