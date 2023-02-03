Dc Young Fly Left The Country & This What Happened

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

We all know Dc Young Fly to crack jokes, and entertain us with his talents. However this video should make you one to be thankful, for what you wake up to on a regular basis. Press play to hear

his reason for saying what he said about his recent trip out of the country. Check out the bright side of life when you have the darker moments of living. Some countries aren’t on the same level

and economical status as others.