NBA Young Boy Just Broke Down The Real Insides

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’</p>
Some say NBA Young Boy is this generations Tupac , when it comes to cultural influence , & impact. Almost half a decade later into the industry the Baton Rouge
rapper is having second thoughts on becoming the icon that he is. Press play and hear it for yourself why Young Boy is really maturing mentally were as the violent lyrics he once rapped, and put
into atmosphere , has come back to haunt him, fan wise.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat