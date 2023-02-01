NBA Young Boy Just Broke Down The Real Insides

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Some say NBA Young Boy is this generations Tupac , when it comes to cultural influence , & impact. Almost half a decade later into the industry the Baton Rouge

rapper is having second thoughts on becoming the icon that he is. Press play and hear it for yourself why Young Boy is really maturing mentally were as the violent lyrics he once rapped, and put

into atmosphere , has come back to haunt him, fan wise.

