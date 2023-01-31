Viola Davis, GloRilla, and More Up For Grammy Awards!

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

The world is getting ready for ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ as creatives are honored for their hard work at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards! The ceremony will be live February 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Noah is set to host the evening for his third consecutive year.

It’s no surprise to see musicians like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar make the nomination list, but with the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, fans are able to celebrate their favorite Hollywood superstars like Viola Davis who is nominated for her book ‘Finding Me’.

In 2022, Congressman John Lewis and Kabir Sehgal won for their book Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation. Other nominees for the 2023 category include All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks, Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music Is History by Questlove, and Act Like You Got Some Sense by Jamie Foxx.

Breakout star and CMG’s GloRilla has also got her eyes on her very first Grammy Award! When she received the news back in November she told Billboard, “I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. My team let me know; I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” Curious to see who else who made the list from the Culture? Read below to explore nominations for the R&B, Rap, Gospel, Reggae, Global Music, and Music Video categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards!

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO’S GROOVE Beyoncé

Here With Me Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs Muni Long

Over Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin’ Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyoncé

‘Round Midnight Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

Hrs & Hrs Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hurt Me So Good Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Please Don’t Walk Away PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk Cory Henry

Gemini Rights Steve Lacy

Drones Terrace Martin

Starfruit Moonchild

Red Balloon Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) Chris Brown

Black Radio III Robert Glasper

Candydrip Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas Doja Cat

pushin P Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class Jack Harlow

Die Hard Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

GOD DID Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

pushin P Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

WAIT FOR U Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry Pusha T

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Ricky Dillard

Clarity DOE

One Deluxe Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New Tye Tribbett

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted Koffee

Scorcha Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura Masa Takumi

Best Music Video

Easy On Me Adele Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

Yet To Come BTS Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Woman Doja Cat Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

As It Was Harry Styles Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

All Too Well: The Short Film Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

