Viola Davis, GloRilla, and More Up For Grammy Awards!

The world is getting ready for ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ as creatives are honored for their hard work at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards! The ceremony will be live February 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Noah is set to host the evening for his third consecutive year.

It’s no surprise to see musicians like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar make the nomination list, but with the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, fans are able to celebrate their favorite Hollywood superstars like Viola Davis who is nominated for her book ‘Finding Me’.

In 2022, Congressman John Lewis and Kabir Sehgal won for their book Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation. Other nominees for the 2023 category include All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks, Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music Is History by Questlove, and Act Like You Got Some Sense by Jamie Foxx.

Breakout star and CMG’s GloRilla has also got her eyes on her very first Grammy Award! When she received the news back in November she told Billboard, “I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. My team let me know; I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” Curious to see who else who made the list from the Culture? Read below to explore nominations for the R&B, Rap, Gospel, Reggae, Global Music, and Music Video categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards!

 

Best R&B Performance

  • VIRGO’S GROOVE

    Beyoncé

  • Here With Me

    Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

  • Hrs & Hrs

    Muni Long

  • Over

    Lucky Daye

  • Hurt Me So Good

    Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Do 4 Love

    Snoh Aalegra

  • Keeps On Fallin’

    Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

  • PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

    Beyoncé

  • ‘Round Midnight

    Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

  • Good Morning Gorgeous

    Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

  • CUFF IT

    Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

  • Good Morning Gorgeous

    Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

  • Hrs & Hrs

    Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

  • Hurt Me So Good

    Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

  • Please Don’t Walk Away

    PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Operation Funk

    Cory Henry

  • Gemini Rights

    Steve Lacy

  • Drones

    Terrace Martin

  • Starfruit

    Moonchild

  • Red Balloon

    Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

    Mary J. Blige

  • Breezy (Deluxe)

    Chris Brown

  • Black Radio III

    Robert Glasper

  • Candydrip

    Lucky Daye

  • Watch The Sun

    PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

  • GOD DID

    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

  • Vegas

    Doja Cat

  • pushin P

    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

  • F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

    Hitkidd & GloRilla

  • The Heart Part 5

    Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • BEAUTIFUL

    DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

  • WAIT FOR U

    Future Featuring Drake & Tems

  • First Class

    Jack Harlow

  • Die Hard

    Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

  • Big Energy (Live)

    Latto

Best Rap Song

  • Churchill Downs

    Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

  • GOD DID

    Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

  • The Heart Part 5

    Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

  • pushin P

    Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

  • WAIT FOR U

    Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

  • GOD DID

    DJ Khaled

  • I Never Liked You

    Future

  • Come Home The Kids Miss You

    Jack Harlow

  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

    Kendrick Lamar

  • It’s Almost Dry

    Pusha T

Best Gospel Album

  • Die To Live

    Maranda Curtis

  • Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

    Ricky Dillard

  • Clarity

    DOE

  • One Deluxe

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

  • All Things New

    Tye Tribbett

Best Reggae Album

  • The Kalling

    Kabaka Pyramid

  • Gifted

    Koffee

  • Scorcha

    Sean Paul

  • Third Time’s The Charm

    Protoje

  • Com Fly Wid Mi

    Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

  • Udhero Na

    Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

  • Gimme Love

    Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

  • Last Last

    Burna Boy

  • Neva Bow Down

    Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

  • Bayethe

    Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

  • Shuruaat

    Berklee Indian Ensemble

  • Love, Damini

    Burna Boy

  • Queen Of Sheba

    Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

  • Between Us… (Live)

    Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

  • Sakura

    Masa Takumi

Best Music Video

  • Easy On Me

    Adele

    Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

  • Yet To Come

    BTS

    Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

  • Woman

    Doja Cat

    Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

  • The Heart Part 5

    Kendrick Lamar

    Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

  • As It Was

    Harry Styles

    Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

  • All Too Well: The Short Film

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

FULL 65TH GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS LIST

