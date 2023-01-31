Viola Davis, GloRilla, and More Up For Grammy Awards!

The world is getting ready for ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ as creatives are honored for their hard work at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards! The ceremony will be live February 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Noah is set to host the evening for his third consecutive year.
It’s no surprise to see musicians like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar make the nomination list, but with the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, fans are able to celebrate their favorite Hollywood superstars like Viola Davis who is nominated for her book ‘Finding Me’.
In 2022, Congressman John Lewis and Kabir Sehgal won for their book Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation. Other nominees for the 2023 category include All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks, Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music Is History by Questlove, and Act Like You Got Some Sense by Jamie Foxx.
Breakout star and CMG’s GloRilla has also got her eyes on her very first Grammy Award! When she received the news back in November she told Billboard, “I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. My team let me know; I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” Curious to see who else who made the list from the Culture? Read below to explore nominations for the R&B, Rap, Gospel, Reggae, Global Music, and Music Video categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards!
Best R&B Performance
- VIRGO’S GROOVE Beyoncé
- Here With Me Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs Muni Long
- Over Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Do 4 Love Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin’ Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyoncé
- ‘Round Midnight Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- CUFF IT Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- Hrs & Hrs Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- Hurt Me So Good Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- Please Don’t Walk Away PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights Steve Lacy
- Drones Terrace Martin
- Starfruit Moonchild
- Red Balloon Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) Chris Brown
- Black Radio III Robert Glasper
- Candydrip Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
- GOD DID DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Vegas Doja Cat
- pushin P Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Hitkidd & GloRilla
- The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- BEAUTIFUL DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class Jack Harlow
- Die Hard Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) Latto
Best Rap Song
- Churchill Downs Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- GOD DID Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5 Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- pushin P Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
- WAIT FOR U Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry Pusha T
Best Gospel Album
- Die To Live Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Ricky Dillard
- Clarity DOE
- One Deluxe Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New Tye Tribbett
Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted Koffee
- Scorcha Sean Paul
- Third Time’s The Charm Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
- Udhero Na Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
- Gimme Love Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
- Last Last Burna Boy
- Neva Bow Down Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
- Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini Burna Boy
- Queen Of Sheba Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us… (Live) Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
- Sakura Masa Takumi
Best Music Video
- Easy On Me Adele Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
- Yet To Come BTS Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
- Woman Doja Cat Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
- The Heart Part 5 Kendrick Lamar Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- As It Was Harry Styles Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
- All Too Well: The Short Film Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
FULL 65TH GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS LIST
