HomeLocal DFW News

Boosie Just Went On A Live Blocking Spree

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The one and only Louisiana King Boosie Bad Azz is back on the internet shutting down all negativity, and trolls. His  Block button was on fire, after trolls decide

to flex on the Louisiana social media live,  with the wrong comments. Boosie, even shares that his grandmother has transitioned into heaven. Towards the end of video we learn

when & why his Christmas Tree will never be taken down.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

boosie haters New Movie Alert trolls

Close