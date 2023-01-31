Boosie Just Went On A Live Blocking Spree

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The one and only Louisiana King Boosie Bad Azz is back on the internet shutting down all negativity, and trolls. His Block button was on fire, after trolls decide
to flex on the Louisiana social media live, with the wrong comments. Boosie, even shares that his grandmother has transitioned into heaven. Towards the end of video we learn
when & why his Christmas Tree will never be taken down.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat