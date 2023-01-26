5 Memphis Police Officers Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Charged With Murder

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The five Memphis police officers responsible for the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have been charged with second-degree murder.

It’s been reported that video of the fatal attack could be made public by the end of the week.

On January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee, a routine traffic stop turned deadly after Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving. After things took a turn for the worse, Nichols was beaten to the point of hospitalization. He died three days later.

The officers officially reported “two confrontations” in the attempted apprehension. They were fired last week.

All five officers involved; Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith, have been charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct, official oppression and aggravated kidnapping.

