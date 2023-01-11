City Girl JT Maybe Leaving The Rap Game

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Wait a minute, is this joke or JT from City Girls maybe stepping into the R&B field. New Whitney Houston sample on the way or nah , lol press play and see what the vibes are adding up to.

Sounds like a little bit of both, but your Pilot P-skillz can’t decide rather this is a potential taste teaser of future music in 2023.