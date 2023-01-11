HomeLocal DFW News

City Girl JT Maybe Leaving The Rap Game

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wait a minute, is this joke or JT from City Girls maybe stepping into the R&B field. New Whitney Houston  sample on the way or nah , lol press play and see what the vibes are adding up to.

Sounds like a little bit of both, but your Pilot P-skillz can’t decide rather this is a potential taste teaser of future music in 2023.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 
city girls , jt , new music

Close