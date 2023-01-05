PV Produces Productive People: PVAMU Alumna Becomes Nevada’s 1st Black Mayor

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The saying “PV produces productive people” remains a true statement! Congratulations are in order for PV alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 who made history becoming Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office last month where her family, friends, and Sorority sisters witnessed the monumental moment.

Goynes-Brown, has been a resident of North Las Vegas and a longtime educator turned public servant, living in the city since 1964. According to PVAMU, she worked for the Clark County School District for 35 years before serving as the first female African American councilwoman of North Las Vegas’ Ward 2. She also was the first female African American mayor pro-tempore, having served in that role twice.

In a previous interview Goynes-Brown says her four years would be a continuation of the work she had been doing on the council, allowing her to fulfill a mission already in motion and giving her time to put a “final stamp of approval on projects that we already in the books.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from PVAMU in 1984, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She also holds a master’s degree from NOVA Southeastern University in elementary education, with an endorsement in educational leadership.