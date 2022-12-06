Soulja Boy Back On The Net Flexing

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We knew it wouldn’t be long into the Christmas Holiday season until we heard from Big Draco. Soulja Boy usually trends a round this time of year , due to his new endorsements,
or simple merchandise advertisements. For Example, when he claim to be the first rapper with the Arcade in his house, or even the First rapper with his own cereal episode. This go round he’s
throwing a little shade at few newer shoe designers who’ are being sued by Nike, for shoe patterns. He even flexes for fans and offers to give out free shoe gear, to viewers, who watch the live.
Follow Ya Pilot (P-skillz) @PskillzFlo on all Social media platforms.