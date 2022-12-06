Soulja Boy Back On The Net Flexing

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

We knew it wouldn’t be long into the Christmas Holiday season until we heard from Big Draco. Soulja Boy usually trends a round this time of year , due to his new endorsements,

or simple merchandise advertisements. For Example, when he claim to be the first rapper with the Arcade in his house, or even the First rapper with his own cereal episode. This go round he’s

throwing a little shade at few newer shoe designers who’ are being sued by Nike, for shoe patterns. He even flexes for fans and offers to give out free shoe gear, to viewers, who watch the live.

