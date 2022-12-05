TCU Is Headed To The Fiesta Bowl!

The horned frogs from TCU defied the odds and are officially one of the four playoff teams including Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio that will compete in the College Football Playoff!
TCU who led the Big 12, took their first loss of the season in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats 31-28 this past Saturday. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said he was a little nervous about the team’s playoff status after the loss, but held on to the hope that got them this far. “We had a little bit of a sleepless night, but appreciate the committee’s confidence in our players and our program,” Dykes said Sunday. “I think it’s all you can ask for at the beginning of the season.” This makes the Horned Frogs and Buckeyes the fifth and sixth teams to make the College Football Playoff without winning a conference title.
The third-seeded Horned Frogs will face the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
