TCU Is Headed To The Fiesta Bowl!

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

The horned frogs from TCU defied the odds and are officially one of the four playoff teams including Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio that will compete in the College Football Playoff!

TCU who led the Big 12, took their first loss of the season in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats 31-28 this past Saturday. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said he was a little nervous about the team’s playoff status after the loss, but held on to the hope that got them this far. “We had a little bit of a sleepless night, but appreciate the committee’s confidence in our players and our program,” Dykes said Sunday. “I think it’s all you can ask for at the beginning of the season.” This makes the Horned Frogs and Buckeyes the fifth and sixth teams to make the College Football Playoff without winning a conference title.

The third-seeded Horned Frogs will face the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-christian-university/article269433002.html#storylink=cpy