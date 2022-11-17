Purple and Gold Take Over On Omega Psi Phi’s Founders Day

CLOSE
Today marks 111 years later from the day that three undergraduate men & their teacher on the campus of Howard University , put together the future of what some may consider the most energized fraternity on the planet. Press play to enlighten your thoughts, on one of the most recognizable fraternities ever created. Ya PiloT P-skillz has been a member of Omega Psi Phi since 2012 . This is the best decision P-skillz made during in college when it came to extracurricular activities. Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, & uplift are the cardinal principles .
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)