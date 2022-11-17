Purple and Gold Take Over On Omega Psi Phi’s Founders Day

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Today marks 111 years later from the day that three undergraduate men & their teacher on the campus of Howard University , put together the future of what some may consider the most energized fraternity on the planet. Press play to enlighten your thoughts, on one of the most recognizable fraternities ever created. Ya PiloT P-skillz has been a member of Omega Psi Phi since 2012 . This is the best decision P-skillz made during in college when it came to extracurricular activities. Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, & uplift are the cardinal principles .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)