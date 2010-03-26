CLOSE
National News
Shaq & Shaunie: One Signature Away From Finalizing Divorce

FROM THE EXAMINER: Shaquille O’Neal and his wife Shaunie are about to see an end to their very complicated divorce.

TMZ reports that judges in both California and Florida were involved in the split.

The judge in California has ruled on issues related to custody and visitation regarding the couple’s children.

The judge in Florida is responsible for determining spousal support and property division.

TMZ says that the couple has come to an agreement on spousal support and that once the judge in Florida signs the papers, the marriage will be over.

Two states are involved because the couple lived together in Florida, but Shaunie filed for divorce in California. Shaq’s attorneys argued that Shaunie moved to California only because she could get more spousal support there.

The couple filed divorce papers once in 2007 but then withdrew them after getting back together.

Shaq and Shaunie were married in 2002 and have four children. They each have an additional child from previous relationships.

