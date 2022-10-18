Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Issue We’ve All Been Waiting For

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the H-Town Hottie , Young Tina Snow, double aka Megan Thee Stallion to take over a new lane of career goals. Hosting one of America’s most respected comedy shows
on the planet. Job well done from A through Z , entertaining, joke cadences, even the informative communication was outstanding. Press play for a taste of the Texas born & raised superstar.
She even addressed a highly classified question all fans have been wanting to know.
Go Follow P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all social media platforms for an immediate followback.