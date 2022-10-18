Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Issue We’ve All Been Waiting For

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Leave it up to the H-Town Hottie , Young Tina Snow, double aka Megan Thee Stallion to take over a new lane of career goals. Hosting one of America’s most respected comedy shows

on the planet. Job well done from A through Z , entertaining, joke cadences, even the informative communication was outstanding. Press play for a taste of the Texas born & raised superstar.

She even addressed a highly classified question all fans have been wanting to know.

