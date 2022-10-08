HomeLocal DFW News

Yung Nation Announces Last Album Drop Ever

Dallas rap group Yung Nation reveal their next album drop will be their last project ever in a instagram post.

The iconic duo have been the soundtrack to a lot of Dallas and nationwide parties for centuries. The one of a kind  style of rapping and storytelling birthed the popular dance called jiggen, which originated in Dallas taking the world by storm . Now after 10+ years, they are deciding to part ways and make their next album their last one as a group.

The question is: what is next for the two? Can we expect both artists to release solo albums?

 

 

