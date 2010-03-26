Diddy Gets A Special Delivery From Vodka Makers

As promised, a group of vodka makers sent toilets full of bottles of Ciroc to Diddy’s midtown Manhattan offices.

The vodka makers were “protesting” comments Diddy recently made at a party where he said that all other brands of vodka were “pee pee” compared to Ciroc.

Ok… on to the next one.

Thanks to Hip Hop Wired for the video.

Spotted @ MyFoxNY.com.

