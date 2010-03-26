CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Diddy Gets A Special Delivery From Vodka Makers

0 reads
Leave a comment

As promised, a group of vodka makers sent toilets full of bottles of Ciroc to Diddy’s midtown Manhattan offices.

The vodka makers were “protesting” comments Diddy recently made at a party where he said that all other brands of vodka were “pee pee” compared to Ciroc.

Ok… on to the next one.

Thanks to Hip Hop Wired for the video.

Spotted @ MyFoxNY.com.

RELATED: Vodka Makers Declare War On Diddy Over ‘Pee Pee’ Comments

RELATED: Which Super Label Made The Best Music: Bad Boy Or Rocafella?

Bad Boy , beef , Diddy , lol

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 5 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 5 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close