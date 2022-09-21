iPhone Users Only

CLOSE
The future of technology arrived to the masses mid September. IOS update iPhone 16 may be the most popular Apple announcement, in a while. Press play for a large variety of new factory, and software updates. Ya Pilot P-skillz favorite feature of all would be the picture press , back ground delete. iPhone 14’s will be invading the market closer to the end of year. Until then lets work on the customizable widgets, longer battery life, and even the ability to unsend messages.
