iPhone Users Only

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The future of technology arrived to the masses mid September. IOS update iPhone 16 may be the most popular Apple announcement, in a while. Press play for a large variety of new factory, and software updates. Ya Pilot P-skillz favorite feature of all would be the picture press , back ground delete. iPhone 14’s will be invading the market closer to the end of year. Until then lets work on the customizable widgets, longer battery life, and even the ability to unsend messages.

