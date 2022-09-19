Lil Wayne’s Daughter Laying Down Her Own Bars

CLOSE
Lil Wayne’s daughter apparently has time today! Bars for breakfast for all the wake n bakers. Press play and hear the perhaps greatest rapper alive’s
daughter deliver some bars of her own. Maybe have parody half strategic marketing for real song on the way. The world may never know. Reginae Carter is her parents
child hands down. Her personality is split evenly down the middle . This Live video is giving perhaps new music on the way.
