Lil Wayne’s Daughter Laying Down Her Own Bars

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Lil Wayne’s daughter apparently has time today! Bars for breakfast for all the wake n bakers. Press play and hear the perhaps greatest rapper alive’s

daughter deliver some bars of her own. Maybe have parody half strategic marketing for real song on the way. The world may never know. Reginae Carter is her parents

child hands down. Her personality is split evenly down the middle . This Live video is giving perhaps new music on the way.

