Lil Wayne's Daughter Laying Down Her Own Bars

Lil Wayne’s daughter apparently has time today! Bars for breakfast  for all the wake n bakers. Press play and hear the perhaps greatest rapper alive’s

daughter deliver some bars of her own. Maybe have parody half strategic marketing for real song on the way. The world may never know. Reginae Carter is her parents

child hands down. Her personality is split evenly down the middle . This Live video is giving perhaps  new music on the way.

