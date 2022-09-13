Cardi B Drops $100,000 To Her Middle School

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Leave it up to the Bodak Yellow rapper to not forget the struggle that she came from. Press play to hear how Cardi B announced that she would be donating a random

$100.000 bucks. Planting a seed of success is the main take away lesson here. You can tell by the tone of her voice that she genuinely wanted to something above and beyond

for the next generation of greatness.

