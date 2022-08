The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Atl legend has spoken out again against the newest trend. Press play for the full scoop as to why he’s feeling the way he is about the new new.

Miami maybe a little different attire wise since its close to the beach. Biker shorts and Hoochie daddy are technically different however.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)