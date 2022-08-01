DFW
Tesla Phone Vs Your iPhone Watch This

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Let P-skillz and the link above be the first to alert you of what to expect in our near future of smart phones and gadgets. The Pie phone courtesy of Tesla.

The richest man in America Elon Musk has his palms full with designing the perhaps future of all futures. Press play for a reliable source to break down the advantages & dis advantages

of the new Tesla gadget. Artificial intelligence shall be the true divider of the two .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

