Dc Young Fly Is Finally A Boy Dad

Sound and looks like your favorite new school comedian Dc Young Fly is officially a Boy Dad. Press play and check out the families behind the scenes moments. Dc Young Fly‘s significant other Jacky Oh is here for the experience. Watch as the night leading up to the big birthdate sets the tone for future star babies. Mommy had the camera rolling in no time. Dc Young Fly‘s energy says a lot about the excitement in his heart for the new bundle of joy.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)