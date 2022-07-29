Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock and His Entire Family

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been about four months since the altercation at the 94th Academy Awards with Will Smith and Chris Rock. At the time of the event, the internet roared for answers from both parties, but neither one of them said a word.

Now Will Smith is ready to face spectators with his side of the story. Chris has also released a statement saying that he is not a victim and that, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. I’m not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt, motherfucker. But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Will Smiths Apology

