Ben and Jen Till The End! Looks Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Vegas!

Just as some history, Ben and Jen were once engaged before in late 2002, but called things off in 2004 before they got married. About 18 years later, the two reunited and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.

In a past People magazine article, Jennifer Lopes said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” She added, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”