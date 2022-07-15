Beat in the Streets
Community Calendar – (Audio Inside) 2022 Dallas Housing Seminar Provides 45k Down Payment Assistance!

Community Calendar - (Audio Inside) 2022 Dallas Housing Seminar Provides 45k Down Payment Assistance!

Dallas Homeowner's Fair

Source: Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation / Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation

Jazze Maxie has a conversation with J Rashad Thomas about the free 2022 Dallas Housing Seminar on July 16th from 10:30am – 1:30pm at the Bill J Priest Institute – Auditorium that’s 1402 Corinth St, in Dallas. We also talk about the importance of home ownership and why credit is so important. You can sign up here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-dallas-homeownership-fair-tickets-363696274347

Check out the interview below:

Dallas Homeowner’s Fair

Dallas 2022 Seminar, home, homeowner, j Rashad Thomas, Jazze Maxie

