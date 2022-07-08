President Biden Signs Executive Order to Help Protect Women’s Rights

It’s been two weeks since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24 ending almost 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion. The decision made it illegal nationwide and gave power to the states to determine the parameters and punishment for such an act. Abortion is now banned in nine states, including Texas. Planned Parenthood has created a full U.S. map on accessibility to reproductive healthcare.

Today, President Biden issued an executive order to help protect women’s rights in this fight. The White House released a statement to CNN saying, “President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law. Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.” See below for details on the order.

Watch the full address below!

