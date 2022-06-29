Damn Chris Brown Just Went Deep Sea Diving With Her

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to one of the worlds greatest performers to grace a stage in this Century to show the vibes for Summer 22′ . Chris Brown goes in deep literally, to shoot his new video to “Warm Embrace” under water starring cameo from Normani. If the real Wildside looks anything like these behind the scenes shots, there may be a new potential couple in the works, or not. Press play and decide for yourself if these scenes are just powerful action shots, or is Breezy up to something.

Follow P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo) on all social media. Stream in Weekdays from 3 to 7pm