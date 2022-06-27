Diddy Is The Current Man Of The Year

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Last night at The Cultures’ Biggest night, we watched and witnessed history in the making on The 2022 BET . From dirt to diamonds P Diddy aka Sean Combs, shakes the room with nothing but positive energy good vibes, and key knowledge we can all apply our lives . Reflecting on his childhood, to having a dream about the culture press play and peep the vibes being blasted to the entire country last night. BET presented Diddy With the BET Life Time Achievement Award . Meanwhile Diddy aka Mr. Howard University promised $1 million to Deion Sanders and HBCU Jackson State University.
P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo )