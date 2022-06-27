Diddy Is The Current Man Of The Year

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Last night at The Cultures’ Biggest night, we watched and witnessed history in the making on The 2022 BET . From dirt to diamonds P Diddy aka Sean Combs, shakes the room with nothing but positive energy good vibes, and key knowledge we can all apply our lives . Reflecting on his childhood, to having a dream about the culture press play and peep the vibes being blasted to the entire country last night. BET presented Diddy With the BET Life Time Achievement Award . Meanwhile Diddy aka Mr. Howard University promised $1 million to Deion Sanders and HBCU Jackson State University.

P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo )