Wow Bobby Shmurda Just Went Crazy After Meeting This Icon

We all will have that one moment in life when you’ll see something in your presence, and your brain will kick off a uncontrollable shocking reaction. Bobby Shmurda had his moment back stage as Snoop Dogg & Eminem exited after a performance set for the crowd. Bobby’s reaction can say a lot, but most of all it says and shows humbleness with a side dose of fun fame. Press play to hear how Bobby reacted to to Eminems outro.
Pskillz (PskillzFlo)