Soulja Boy Claps Back At Asap Rocky

Big Draco hasn’t been trending for while, however Soujla Boy has still been on the mind of other rappers. Soulja responds to the energy that Asap recently brought on to stage, during a recent performance. Soulja has been praised on some sides and hated on others for being the number one rapper to change the game of rappers on the come up. Press play for a deeper thought process of the Big Draco aka Soulja Boy.

P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo)