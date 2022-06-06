Deshaun Watson Faces Lawsuit From 24th Massage Therapist

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The numbers keep piling up for Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for him and the Browns, they aren’t exactly the numbers they’re looking for.

According to ESPN, Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th lawsuit from a woman claiming inappropriate sexual conduct during a therapeutic massage session.

Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions to 24.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff massaged Watson twice. The first session, the lawsuit says, was cut short because “Watson had to leave abruptly after taking a phone call.”

