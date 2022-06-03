Legally Hype Breaks Down Johnny Depp’s $15 Million Defamation Lawsuit Win & More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Every Friday The Morning Hustle taps in with viral content creator and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal insight on today’s hot button topics.

This week we discuss the Florida Police Department who arrested a 10-year-old child and released his mugshot after it was discovered that he sent text messages threatening to conduct a mass shooting. We also touch on the tragic incident involving a Kansas woman who was shot five times by police while pregnant and the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard! Watch the full video below.

Listen to Legally Hype on The Morning Hustle every Friday at 7:10am ET.

