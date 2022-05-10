Kendrick Lamar Went Viral Off Of This Video

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar has the internet buzzing like a billion bees in a box. The LA rapper delivers “The Heart Part 5” with a stay woke conscious

style record for the culture. From face morphing to Oj Simpson, to Jussie Smollett, to Nipsey Hussle, Kanye , even in to Kobe Bryant the bars go hand and hand

with a message from his heart to yours. Press play for the vibes being introduced to 14 million people in less than 24 hours.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo