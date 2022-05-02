Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks: Hot or Not?

Last week on Thursday, April 28 the NFL held the 87th edition of their annual draft to induct hardworking college athletes into the professional world! The event carried into the weekend with the final picks being selected on Saturday, April 30. Check out the full list of the newest Cowboys and some behind the scenes footage of our home team decision making!

Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

1. Round 1: No. 24 – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Round 2: No. 56 -Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 88 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Round 4: No. 129 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Round 5: No. 155 (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

Round 5: No. 167 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Round 5: No. 176 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Round 5: No. 178 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Round 6: No. 193 (from CLE), Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

Missed the press room after the picks were revealed? Well in true Texas fashion it was definitely high energy with Jerry Jones and Cowboys coaches/staff! Here’s one of our favorite moments where they share who calls the players.

