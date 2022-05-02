Arts & Entertainment
HomeLocal DFW News

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks: Hot or Not?

Last week on Thursday, April 28 the NFL held the 87th edition of their annual draft to induct hardworking college athletes into the professional world! The event carried into the weekend with the final picks being selected on Saturday, April 30. Check out the full list of the newest Cowboys and some behind the scenes footage of our home team decision making!

Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

1. Round 1: No. 24 – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa 

Round 2: No. 56 -Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 88 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Round 4: No. 129 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Round 5: No. 155 (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

Round 5: No. 167 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Round 5: No. 176 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Round 5: No. 178 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Round 6: No. 193 (from CLE), Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

Missed the press room after the picks were revealed? Well in true Texas fashion it was definitely high energy with Jerry Jones and Cowboys coaches/staff! Here’s one of our favorite moments where they share who calls the players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT PICKS 

 

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

2022 , DALLAS COWBOYS , jazzi black , Jerry Jones , Kickback Jazzi Black , nfl , NFL draft , round

Close