Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks: Hot or Not?

Last week on Thursday, April 28 the NFL held the 87th edition of their annual draft to induct hardworking college athletes into the professional world! The event carried into the weekend with the final picks being selected on Saturday, April 30. Check out the full list of the newest Cowboys and some behind the scenes footage of our home team decision making!
Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft Picks:
1. Round 1: No. 24 – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Round 2: No. 56 -Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss
Round 3: No. 88 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Round 4: No. 129 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
Round 5: No. 155 (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
Round 5: No. 167 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State
Round 5: No. 176 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Round 5: No. 178 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
Round 6: No. 193 (from CLE), Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
Missed the press room after the picks were revealed? Well in true Texas fashion it was definitely high energy with Jerry Jones and Cowboys coaches/staff! Here’s one of our favorite moments where they share who calls the players.
