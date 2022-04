The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks and sounds like LisaRaye is back outside, and back on screen. We all fell in love with Lisa’s acting ability in the classic box office “The Players Club”. This time around she’ll

be around in different character mindset. Press play to see what exactly “Diamond” is doing with the DFW’s very own Pastor T.D. Jakes new series.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo