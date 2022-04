The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like the internet is back at it again with a new challenge that won’t break your legs or neck. Out with the Crate Challenge , and in with the #IlikeChallenge . Teddy Riley’s

“I like” record has surfaced over to Tik Tok , and the vibes are ACTIVE! Press play on the most trending vibe across the planet right now. Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo even took a swing at it .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)