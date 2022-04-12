Caught On Tape: Teens Flee Hail of Gunfire At Texas Birthday Party

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Officials in Brazoria County are asking the public to help them get a clearer understanding as to what led to bullets flying through a typically peaceful family neighborhood on Saturday (April 9).

Nearly 30-seconds of gunfire was caught on tape in a brazen nighttime shooting outside an AirBnB – reportedly being used to host a teen’s 16th birthday party.

Check out the footage below.

Robert Gonzales has been identified as lead investigator on the case, and ABC 13 reports that those who attended the party have not been forthcoming with information that could help police.

“A fight ensued and people started to run,” Gonzales told ABC 13. “That’s all I’ve got. ”

One resident, who asked to only be identified by her first name, witnessed the carnage that took place firsthand.

“There were so many shots, I just can’t believe more weren’t wounded, killed, more damage. You know it could have been so much worse,” Robin V. told ABC13. “Lots of very young kids. It just got out of hand very quickly.”

Residents told the press that the home, located in Manvel, Texas, was in violation of the HOA rule barring short-term rentals, such as an AirBnB. According to ABC 13, on Monday Airbnb said they removed the home and suspended the person who rented it, pending their own investigation.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

