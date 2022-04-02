Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Wants All The Smoke With Will

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It appears as the 94Th Oscars award show has erupted the ugly insides to a internet and social shock of the year. Will Smith’s bold Oscar slapping stunt towards Chris Rock, has opened up a can of smoke from Tony Rock. If Im my brothers keeper was a comedy set. Press play to see what “Pac ” on em all year long really means. Even tho Will apologize publicly to Chris , little brother finds it too far across the line as disrespect.
Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)
Also On 97.9 The Beat: