Soulja Boy Hits The Internet With Another Rant

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Soulja Boy Tell em Is back on the internet with steem to get off his chest, in regards to artist who don’t show love after they sign deals. Soulja Calls out Durk on not keeping the same energy

he had prior to the rap deal he’s in now. Soulja runs down a small list of other artist who fall in the category of forgetting to comeback and show love with a return verse. At this moment it is

unclear if Lil Durk has responded to Soulja’s accusations.

