Why We Should All Still be Inspired by Will Smith Oscar’s Acceptance Speech

Although Will Smith is the hot topic after slapping actor Chris Rock in front of millions of people at the 94th Annual Academy Awards; we can’t help but to acknowledge smith’s heroic speech following his first Oscar Award for Best Actor in film ‘King Richard’ for the first time.

RELATED:Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

Despite his poor decision to allow emotions to takeover after the tasteless joke Chris Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith; we can all learn something from his incident. Smith has always been a widely respected black actor who takes pride in promoting love and being a vessel for young actors.

RELATED: Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

During his winning speech for Best Actor, he openly apologizes to the Academy and fellow nominee’s for his behavior and still gives the audience gems durning a time of adversity. This very vulnerable moment in his career should still be celebrated!

Will Smith Oscar’s Acceptance Speech:

Ah, man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who was one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi, the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. Now, I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s okay. But Richard Williams and what I loved — thank you, D.

Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, he said at your highest moment be careful. That’s where the devil comes for you.

RELATED:Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

It’s like I want to be a vessel for love. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena. I just spit. I hope they didn’t see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story. That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not — I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zach and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I looked like the crazy father just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things. To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother, she didn’t want to come out. She had her knitting friends. She has a knitting crew that she’s in Philly watching with. Being able to love and care for my mother, my family, my wife. I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. I thank you on behalf of Richard and Oracene, the entire Williams family. Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back. Thank you.