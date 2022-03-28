Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

Radio One Exclusives
Before we get started it’s probably a good idea for everyone to let out a long, relaxing ‘wooosah’.

Did it help? Probably not, but the homie Will Smith definitely didn’t complete that infamous exercise before calmly slapping the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But what most fans don’t understand is that this isn’t the first time Rock has made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though I have a funny feeling that it may be the last.

After the slap heard around the world, many wondered if there was some dark history between Will and Chris that would’ve prompted such a violent outburst. Let’s break it down.

Back in 2016, at the same award ceremony, Chris Rock was hosting. At the time the ‘#OscarsSoWhite’ trend was in full effect. Several celebrities and followers on social media didn’t appreciate the lack of diversity at the award ceremony and decided to protest. Both Will and Jada boycott the show, and Rock, of course, turned it into a joke.

Strike one.

The line about the Smiths happens around the 2:50 mark.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock quipped during the opening monoluge. “I wasn’t invited.”

In 2018 Will showed some love to his ex-wife, Sheree Zambino, who’s the mother of his oldest son, on social media. Rock left a comment confessing that Will must “have a very understanding wife”.

Strike two.

And then last night happened. For Mr. Rock it looks like three strikes and a slap to the face my boy!

The point is, Chris Rock has made several remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith over the years. No one is condoning violence, and of course, Will lacked professionalism in his approach. But is there something going on between Rock and the Smiths that we just don’t know about?

Perhaps. Or perhaps we’ll never really get to the bottom of it.

But one thing’s for sure, it looks like Jayden Smith – Will and Jada’s son – is rocking with his dad on this one.

Who’s side are you on in this Will Smith/Chris Rock fiasco?

