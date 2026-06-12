TACO Trump Cancels Iran Airstrikes Amid 39th Claim Of Deal

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

On Thursday (June 11), President Donald Trump announced that he was canceling pending airstrikes on Iran. He simultaneously claimed that a deal with the Middle Eastern nation was close to being finalized – but the leaked terms have led to confusion and denial from both sides.



“It’s a very strong memorandum of understanding,” Trump said of the proposed deal with Iran during an event in the Oval Office. “That’s a little conceptual.” He also said that a deal could be signed “maybe over the weekend, in Europe,” but that he wouldn’t be present.

Trump would go on to speak more about the deal in a post on his Truth Social media platform, stating that he spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Iran’s Supreme Leader had approved the deal along with

negotiators from Pakistan.

However, reporting from Iran’s Mehr News Agency refuted Trump’s claims that the deal was accepted, but confirmed that its government officials did received the terms of the deal. CNN’s Anderson Cooper noted that it was the 39th time Trump claimed there would be a deal since the fighting began.