Gross! Lil Nas X Asks Chloe To Pass Gas On Him

Looks like Chloe Bailey is getting ready to start campaigning for her first debut album as a solo artist apart from her sister duo Chloe x Halle! After topping the Billboard charts with her hit single “Have Mercy”, the prodigy of Beyoncé said in a series of tweets yesterday that she is super proud of the completed project! She even shared a snippet of an unreleased song that could end up being a new TikTok trend.

After the tweets went viral Lil Nas X took to twitter to share his thoughts…and let’s just say, the thirst is real. Chloe jokingly engaged back and now the world knows they’re either equally disgusting or equally love to have a lot of fun.

Whatever floats your boat, Chloe!

