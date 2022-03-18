Lakevia, Mother of Young Thug’s Kids Shot And Killed Over Bowling Ball

Last night while Young Thug was performing at SXSW conference in Austin, the mother of his 14-year-old son Kyvion was murdered at a local bowling alley in Atlanta.

The incident happened at the well known Metro Fun Center where Jackson’s mother Sherina said LaKevia was attending her best friend’s birthday party and was apparently shot as she was leaving. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

According to ABC News Atlanta, APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said “This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,”. “We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.” APD has confirmed they won’t be releasing the identity about the suspected shooter, but believe they are close to an arrest based on evidence gathered from the scene including surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow @jazziblack on IG , Follow @yojazziblack on Twitter

Also On 97.9 The Beat: